JD Health set for $3.5bn IPO in biggest Hong Kong launch of the year

Chinese healthcare giant JD Health is set for a $3.5bn (£2.6bn) IPO in Hong Kong next month, in what would be the city’s biggest listing this year.

JD Health is China’s largest healthcare platform by revenue, bringing in $1.6bn last year, and now has more than 70m active users. It is a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce titan JD.com.

The healthcare platform plans to sell 382m shares in a range of HK$62.80 (£6.07) and HK$70.58 (£6.83), according to the term sheet seen by Reuters. A further option to sell a 15 per cent more of stock would take the size of the IPO up to $4bn.

It comes after Chinese regulators suspended the $37bn IPO of Ant Group. JD Health’s IPO would be Hong Kong’s biggest in 2020 after the Ant issue fell through.

