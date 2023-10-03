James Harris appointed CCO of Zodia Custody

James Harris

Institution-first digital asset custodian Zodia has appointed James Harris as Chief Commercial Officer.

Harris joins the business from CCData, where he was the Commercial Director for the crypto data company.

The appointment comes as Zodia Custody, whose shareholders include Standard Chartered, SBI Holdings and Northern Trust, targets continued global growth, as highlighted by the firm’s most recent launch in Singapore.

The new CCO will be responsible for driving commercial opportunities across the business, and will be based at the firm’s headquarters in London. Harris will report to Zodia Custody CEO, Julian Sawyer.

“The digital asset world is the most innovative and exciting space in financial services. It’s not often that we get to build a financial system from the ground up – yet our work with institutions is doing exactly that,” said Harris.

“We are creating an entirely new ecosystem for institutions to really seize the advantages digital assets offer, and I look forward to working with Julian and the team to not just bring our products to institutions across the world, but to build the infrastructure of the future.”

Prior to his previous role at CCData, he was Head of Sales at MetaVault and Head of Custody at Diginex. He also co-founded Altairian, and had previously worked as a director at Standard Chartered.

“James is exactly the right fit for our business. He doesn’t just know our world in detail, he firmly believes in our mission and vision,” said Julian Sawyer.

“James also embarks on this journey at an incredibly interesting time, as we leverage the work and partnerships we have achieved this year to develop our solutions across the world.”