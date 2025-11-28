J-Mac the chosen Rider for Ng’s Sagacious Life

James MacDonald takes the ride on Panasonic Cup winner Sagacious Life on Sunday.

SHA TIN’s scheduled race-meeting on Sunday will be held behind closed doors, as a mark of respect following the tragic events at nearby Tai Po in midweek.

The HKJC will donate an estimated gross income of around £7m for the day to those effected by the tragedy, and only stewards’ officials and connections of horses will be on course to witness the action.

The feature race on the card is the Class Two Handicap (8.10am) over a mile and sees the return of the Pierre Ng-trained SAGACIOUS LIFE following his surprise, but nevertheless impressive, debut victory in the Panasonic Cup over the course and distance last month.

The former Brazilian import and winner of four of his six races in his home country displayed a withering burst of speed to mow down the opposition on that occasion, and now all roads lead to the Hong Kong Derby.

A subsequent trial over a mile on turf confirmed the four-year-old has made striking progress from his first appearance, and with James McDonald taking over from injured apprentice Britney Wong and a favourable draw four a bonus, he will be hard to beat.

Opposition includes talented and consistent Steps Ahead who has a sizable weight advantage for a narrow defeat by Sagacious Life in the Panasonic Cup and has Zac Purton taking over in the saddle.

He is guaranteed to get plenty of support from form-book students but there is the slight doubt about him seeing out the mile in a strongly-run contest, and there will be plenty of early speed coming from top-weight Pray For Mir and Voyage Bubble looking to dictate the pace from the front.

Despite bottom-weight Mickley who can never be left out of calculations despite costing bettors a fortune, it is the highly-regarded Caspar Fownes-trained LO RIDER, who can prove the principle threat.

The son of Harzand beat subsequent Sa Sa Purse Handicap winner Encountered on his seasonal reappearance in September, but for some inexplicable reason never fired at Happy Valley the following month.

There have been plenty of encouraging signs in his recent track work, he is back to his best, and he is worth a saver with Sagacious Life

POINTERS

Sagacious Life 8.10am Sha Tin

Lo Rider (e/w) 8.10am Sha Tin