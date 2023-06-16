It’s high time we break the menopause stigma in the City’s workplaces

Very often, the reproductive health of women is overlooked in work settings. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Menopause affects women in every workplace, but the culture around them often forces them to suffer in silence. Companies have a huge incentive in fighting this stigma, writes Mridula Pore

What if I told you there was a common health issue whose symptoms have caused nearly a million people to quit their jobs? Of those affected, 59 per cent say it has had a negative impact on their performance at work. Look around your office, tube carriage, or Zoom meeting. Many of the people you see could be struggling, often in silence.

Over the last few years, workplaces have done a great job of improving inclusivity and breaking taboos. There are more conversations around sexual orientation and gender identity than ever before. Panels and boardrooms comprised exclusively of white men are now difficult to accept for the public, for investors, for clients and for governance processes. Companies provide mental health support to employees, not only because it’s the right thing to do but because it helps them attract and retain top talent. All this would have been unthinkable at the start of the millennium.

But pockets of stigma still remain. And this is especially true when it comes to women’s reproductive health. That health issue I referred to that impacts so many people’s work is menopause.

According to the research, menopause-related symptoms can include hair loss or thinning, hot flushes, headaches or migraines, joint stiffness, aches and pains, and tinnitus. All of these can easily go undetected by colleagues and could prevent someone from doing their job to the best of their ability.

Despite its severity, menopause is still a taboo subject in the workplace, as is menstruation. One in three men would deem it ‘unprofessional’ to discuss periods in the office. This type of stigma has very tangible effects on health outcomes. It stops women from getting the information they need and it can discourage them from seeking professional medical advice.

We spend a third of our lives at work, which means offices – be they real, hybrid, or remote – need to facilitate open conversations that can educate staff. This is especially true post-pandemic: many companies have become more about community than physical space. And community done right comes with an increased duty of care.

To address stigma, the first step is always acknowledgement. Only once a group acknowledges that something is taboo can you then go about breaking it down. This must be done within an inclusive framework where anyone can learn and ask candid questions, regardless of experiences, age, gender, or seniority within a business.

Increased awareness within a workforce can then be achieved through workshops and the distribution of relevant information. Useful policies can be something as simple as access to menstrual products in bathrooms to a comprehensive healthcare benefits scheme.

Spending time and resources on building a working environment that supports women’s health issues then provides a strong return on investment by attracting and retaining top female talent. It’s savvy, not soppy. Businesses like Accenture, Adobe, Canada Life and Disney provide menopausal healthcare through our services to their employees. The service is the same whether you’re on the C-suite or the latest intern. These companies are taking active steps to create an equitable workforce and, in turn, are reaping the commercial benefits.

Employees shouldn’t have to struggle in silence. The next time you look around your workplace, or scour the smiling faces of a Zoom meeting, you should at least know that everyone has the right healthcare support available, should they need it.