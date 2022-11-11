It’s harder to quit smoking if you’re single new data suggests

Single and a smoker? Adults who are in a relationship could be smoke-free by 2029, at least 22 years before those who are single, new data has revealed.

Projections based on current UK smoking trends found stark differences in the dates by which many adults are likely to become smoke-free, with drivers like gender and location contributing to many adults smoking long after others have quit.

Independent analysis from Frontier Economics, and commissioned by Philip Morris, revealed that if current trends continue, women could be smoke-free by 2035, followed five years later by men in 2040.

The analysis also found that those in employment could be smoke-free by 2036, at least 15 years before unemployed people, who aren’t projected to have packed up until after 2051.

Although England is projected to be smoke-free by 2036 but local variation exists in many cities, with Portsmouth estimated by 2026 and Liverpool not until 2051.

Northern Ireland could be by 2027, followed by Scotland in 2037 and Wales in 2041.

“Where you live, and your background shouldn’t be determining factors as to whether you will quit smoking soon or in the next 20 years. The analysis tells us that more must be done to accelerate change and reduce smoking disparities in the UK,” said Bryson Thornton, Global Communications Director at Philip Morris.

"The best choice any smoker can make is to quit tobacco and nicotine products completely. For those that don't, having access to science-based smoke-free products could make the difference. Adult smokers deserve greater access to, and awareness of, these types of alternatives, so they can make a better choice than continuing to smoke."