Italy set to extend coronavirus lockdown measures into May

Italy is considering an extension of containment measures into May even as the coronavirus outbreak shows signs of slowing.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte may extend restrictions through Easter and gradually open the country from 4 May, according to Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Read more: UK government to spend £75m on charter flights for stranded Britons

The lockdown, which is now in its fourth week, is currently in place until the end of the week. However health minister Roberto Speranza confirmed yesterday that the government will extend current containment measures until at least Easter.

Italy’s death toll climbed by 812 to 11,591, reversing two days of declines in the daily rate. The country has now registered more deaths than anywhere else in the world including China where the outbreak again.

However, the number of new cases rose by 4,050, the lowest amount since 17 March.

Another alternative under discussion is containment measures to be relaxed on 18 April, with other restrictions remaining in place until 4 May, La Stampa said.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said Italy’s tight restrictions should soon lead to a stabilisation, but vigilant follow-up will be required.

Dr Mike Ryan said: “What we are likely to see, if you imagine the lockdown and stringent measures in Italy are now in place two to three weeks… we should start to see stabilisation because the cases we see today really reflect exposures two weeks ago.”

The WHO has called on governments to continue efforts to stem the spread of infection but that there are signs of stabilisation in Europe.

Spain’s foreign minister said the growth in coronavirus cases appear to be slowing. Yesterday another 6,400 cases were confirmed, the lowest increase in new cases for a week. The death toll reached 7,340 after 812 new fatalities.

Read more: Number of coronavirus cases in US overtake Italy and China

Similarly, the UK’s scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said social distancing measures “are making a difference”, in the government’s daily press conference. He said the NHS was seeing an additional 1,000 patients a day and described this daily rise as “stable”.

However, figures released today show Germany suffered its biggest daily jump in deaths as the death toll climbed 128 to 583.

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter.