Italy could be the next country to be added to the quarantine list after the number of coronavirus cases surged past the UK’s threshold for reimposing restrictions.

Over the last seven days, the number of cases per 100,000 has risen to 28.6, according to travel consultancy the PC Agency.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has said that any country reporting more than 20 cases per 100,000 over a week-long period would be in line to be added to the list.

The list is updated every Thursday. Last week, Turkey and Poland were added.

Based on the data, mainland Greece could also be in line to be added. Cases per 100,000 currently stand at 22.5.

Seven Greek islands, including party destinations like Mykonos, Santorini, and Zante, are already on the restricted list.

For the first time, Germany has also seen cases tick above the threshold, with the rate now standing at 20.3.

By contrast, the number of cases per 100,000 in the UK currently sits at 126 – higher than all but four of the countries on the red list.

Travellers returning from any country which has seen restrictions reimposed have to quarantine for 14 days on return.

Those who do not abide by the restrictions have been threatened with a maximum fine of up to £10,000 for repeat offences.

If Italy and Greece are made subject to the restrictions, it will mean that the vast majority of mainland Europe is under the restriction, in a major blow for airlines and travel firms.

The regime was initially praised by companies when it was first introduced over the hopes that it could help boost their recovery from the crisis, but the subsequent “tinkering” has hit passenger confidence, London Southend chief exec Glyn Jones told City A.M. .

“[Confidence] has been completely undermined by the continuous changes in government positions, particularly on quarantine”, he said.

He repeated calls for the government to implement an airport testing system instead.

Speaking at the Conservative Party Conference earlier this week, Shapps said that there would be an announcement on testing this week.

But overnight it was reported that ministers will launch a new review into how to put such a regime in place, potentially delaying its introduction.