Italian political crisis: Former PM Giuseppe Conte could return to power

Italy’s former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte could return to power to lead a coalition between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

The two parties are in talks to try and form a coalition following the collapse of a pact between PD and the right wing League which triggered Conte’s resignation last week.

In a statement today, 5-Star said: “We positively greet the openings from authoritative members of the PD on the future role of Prime Minister Conte. We are ready for a dialogue on policies.”

Conte does not belong to any party, but is close to the 5-Star Movement.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the idea of Conte returning to power in a tweet this afternoon.

“Starting to look good for the highly respected Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giuseppe Conte. Represented Italy powerfully at the G-7. Loves his Country greatly & works well with the USA. A very talented man who will hopefully remain Prime Minister!” He tweeted.

The PD and 5-Star are due to report back to President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday about whether they can form a new government.

If no deal is sealed by then, Mattarella will name a caretaker government and call early elections.

Italy’s political crisis was triggered by the League’s Matteo Salvini who declared the ruling coalition dead, seeking to capitalise on his surging popularity by triggering new elections that could return him as premier.

