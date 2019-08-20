Italian PM attacks deputy Matteo Salvini as he announces resignation

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced his resignation to the country’s senate this afternoon and launched a blistering attack on deputy prime minister and League party leader Matteo Salvini.

Read more: Italy’s League floats tax cut paid for by deficit

In a remarkable speech to the Italian upper chamber, Conte said Italy could be set for a “dizzying downward spiral” and laid the blame largely at the door of Salvini, who sat stony-faced beside him.

Conte’s resignation, which will come later today, pushes Italy further into political turmoil. It comes two weeks after Salvini called for new elections, ending the uneasy coalition with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement that has ruled Italy since 2018.

Conte said Salvini “has shown that he is following his own interests and those of his party”. He said: “His decisions pose serious risks for this country.”

As Conte brutally attacked the League leader’s character and role in the government, Salvini sat to his left, at times nodding sarcastically and gesturing to his party’s MPs.

On his right sat Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio, whose party has dropped in the polls as Salvini’s has surged thanks in large part to the latter’s anti-immigration stance and expansionary economic policies.

Italy’s FTSE MIB stock index had fallen 0.8 per cent by 3.30pm UK time. The euro slipped back against the dollar and was broadly flat.

Read more: Italian markets in turmoil as government edges closer to collapse

“The euro is seen giving back earlier gains. A better than expected German [inflation] reading was being overshadowed by growing concerns over the political situation in Italy,” said Fiona Cincotta of City Index.

More to follow.