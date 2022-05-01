Issa brothers in talks to sell petrol station empire

The owners of Asda are in talks to offload their petrol forecourt business, according to a report in the Sunday Telegraph.

The Blackburn-based Issa brothers have been in discussions with a Canadian shopping giant, Couche-Tard.

The forecourt business has been remarkably successful for the Issa brothers and their firm, EG Group.

It is said to be valued in the region of £13bn. Reports suggest Asda is not part of the talks.

The EG Group also owns fast food chain Leon.

