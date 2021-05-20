Israel and Hamas agree ceasefire after 11-day conflict

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire following an 11-day conflict that has killed almost 250 people.

Fighting across the Gaza Strip border will halt from 2am on Friday, a Hamas official and Israeli media said.

A Hamas official told Reuters the truce would be “mutual and simultaneous”.

It comes a day after US President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek de-escalation.

Israeli media reported rime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet approved the truce on the basis of what one official reportedly called “quiet in exchange for quiet”, Reuters reported.

Since fighting began on 10 May, health officials in Gaza say 232 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, have been killed. More than 1,900 have been wounded in aerial bombardments.

Authorities put the death toll in Israel at 12, with hundreds more treated for injuries.

Rocket attacks by Hamas and allied Islamic Jahid had resumed after an eight-hour pause on Thursday. Israel continued shelling that it said aimed to destroy the factions’ military capabilities and deter them from future attacks.

The White House said reports of moves toward a ceasefire were “encouraging”.