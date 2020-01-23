Ollie Beckett, fund manager for TR European Growth Trust, explains why he believes European smaller companies are performing well; Ollie believes this is due to renewed investor confidence as economic data points towards a stabilisation and a positive start to 2020. Ollie also discusses the latest portfolio activity and which stocks have performed exceptionally well.

Glossary

Gearing: A measure of a company’s leverage that shows how far its operations are funded by lenders versus shareholders.

Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): an index of the prevailing direction of economic trends in the manufacturing and service sectors.

Money supply data: the entire stock of currency and other liquid instruments circulating in a country’s economy as of a particular time.

