Irish pair Banbridge and I A Connect can go well in the Martin Pipe￼￼

Joseph O’Brien trains Banbridge

ALL THE talk in the build-up to the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (5.30pm) has been around last season’s runner-up Langer Dan who is back attempting to go one better off just a 2lbs higher mark.

Dan Skelton’s six-year-old bumped into Galopin Des Champs this day 12 months ago and actually did well to get as close as he did when you consider the winner was thrown in off a mark of just 142.

Galopin Des Champs went on to win a Grade One at Punchestown on his very next start proving that was some effort.

Langer Dan also came here last season on the back of a lung-bursting win at Sandown in the Imperial Cup less than a week earlier.

He comes here fresh this time on the back of a prep run and will go very close.

However, he is a bit short at just 9/2 with Star Sports and I’m going to take him on with a couple of Irish raiders at big prices.

BANBRIDGE has been running well over two miles recently and looks to be crying out for a step up to this trip.

This is likely to have been the plan for some time for Joseph O’Brien and he looks a decent each-way bet at 12/1.

Gordon Elliott is always desperate to win this race as he had a long-term association with Martin Pipe.

On paper he holds leading claims with the likes of Hollow Games and Chemical Energy, but I cannot help but have a small each-way bet on I A CONNECT at 14/1 with Star Sports.

He’s another who should relish stepping back up in trip having been running over two miles.

POINTERS

Banbridge e/w 5.30pm Cheltenham

I A Connect e/w 5.30pm Cheltenham