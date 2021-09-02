IoD appoints former Labour MP Kitty Ussher as new chief economist

The Institute of Directors has named former Labour MP Kitty Ussher as its new chief economist, the organisation announced today.

Ussher has vast experience in providing macroeconomic and public policy advice, serving as the chief economic adviser to the cross-party think tank, Demos, and economic secretary to the Treasury during the financial crisis.

Kitty Ussher said: “I have long been aware of the value of the Institute, going back to my time in government.”

“It encourages entrepreneurial activity and promotes responsible business practice, to the benefit of all businesses and the wider economy.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, the IoD has an important role to play in ensuring the everyday experiences of UK businesses are heard and understood by government, while firms themselves welcome up-to-date analysis on the rapidly changing economic and policy landscape.”

Ussher served as an MP for Burnley between 2005 and 2010, before stepping back from active politics.

The appointment comes after the Bank of England announced yesterday Huw Pill would succeed Andy Haldane as the central bank’s chief economist.