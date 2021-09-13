World-famous international silver dealer Koopman Rare Art has opened a new gallery at 12 Dover Street, Mayfair, focusing on top-quality English silver from the 18th and 19th centuries.

This long-established company has built some of the most significant collections of the past 70 years and now also specialises in 20th-century fine jewellery, alongside an extensive collection of gold and enamel snuffboxes. One of the key inspirations for Koopman is finding exquisite objects of excellent quality, good taste and timeless design.

Silver can be worked into pieces of great beauty and is an elegant way of presenting a different style of art in your home.

Visit koopman.art to find out more.