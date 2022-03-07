International aid: UK pumps an extra $100m into Ukrainian economy

The UK has injected another $100m (£75.7m) in Ukraine’s economy, to help keep the country’s finances stable as it fends off Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

It takes the figure of UK backing to a little over £295m, and is likely to be used to support public sector salaries, critical state functions, as well as to protect pensions and other safety nets.

The grant, provided through the World Bank, comes on top of 22,000 UK trained soldiers and 2,000 anti-tank missiles.

“In the time since Russia’s illegal and brutal assault we have seen the world stand up tall in solidarity with the indomitable people of Ukraine,” prime minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

“UK aid is already reaching those who need it most, delivering essential supplies and medical support.

“While only Putin can fully end the suffering in Ukraine, today’s new funding will continue to help those facing the deteriorating humanitarian situation.”

The prime minster is set to meet with world leaders over the next week, including from Canada and the Netherlands, to mobilise greater support for Ukraine.