Intermediate Capital to join London’s FTSE 100 after share price surged a third this year

Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group is set to join London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index in December, following a more than 33 per cent rally in its share price so far in 2023, indicative changes announced by FTSE Russell showed.

Intermediate Capital will take the place of Hargreaves Lansdown, which is set to be demoted to the mid-cap FTSE 250 index, according to a statement by the index provider late on Tuesday.

The actual review will be carried out using data as at the market close on November 28 and confirmed changes will be announced after the close on the following day, it said.

Other FTSE 250 additions are Asia Dragon Trust, Halfords Group, Hochschild Mining and Tullow Oil, it said. Other FTSE 250 indicative deletions are 888 Holdings, CAB Payments, CLS Holdings and Liontrust Asset Management.

Reuters – Danilo Masoni