Insurer Hiscox names new group chief financial officer

International insurer Hiscox Ltd has announced former EY partner and industry expert Paul Cooper as its new group chief financial officer.

A qualified chartered accountant who trained with PwC, Cooper is currently the interim group chief financial officer of M&G Plc, a FTSE 100 asset manager and life insurer.

Cooper will be rewarded with a pay cheque of £525,000. Hiscox said his pension allowance, of 10 per cent of his salary, was consistent with the company’s wider UK workforce. Cooper’s maximum bonus opportunity will be set at 300 per cent of his salary.

He will also join the board of the London-listed insurance giant though his start date was not confirmed.

“Market conditions are excellent and there is significant opportunity for profitable growth in all of the Group’s major markets,” said Cooper.

“I look forward to building on this in the months and years ahead,” he added.