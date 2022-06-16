Insurance giant Axa calls for clarity on self-driving cars

Self-driving technologies are already being deployed in everyday life

French insurer Axa has called on the government to offer greater clarity around autonomous vehicles to support the rollout of self-driving cars.

The French insurance firm called on the government to put in place laws that enable the deployment of self-driving vehicles, as it said lawmakers should work with the insurance sector to “pave the way” for driverless cars.

The insurer said the government should use its upcoming Transport Bill to offer clarity on questions around “liability, accountability and responsibility” for incidents involving autonomous cars.

The calls come as insurers have said deployment of self-driving could benefit the insurance sector, by offering greater predictability and by reducing the risks of accidents on the road.

Insurers are also anxious to model out scenarios ahead of the mass deployment of autonomous vehicles onto UK roads.

Axa director Dougie Barnett said: “Self-driving technology could pave the way for safer roads, increased mobility and productivity, and cleaner transport.”

The Axa exec said the government must now put forward legislation and “work with industry” in “educating the public” on interacting safely with self-driving cars.