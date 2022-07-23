Insolvency Service writes to Greensill’s execs as part of investigation

The company collapsed into administration in March 2021, drawing scrutiny of former PM David Cameron’s role advocating for the firm. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The Insolvency Service has written to Greensill’s executives as it investigates whether to disqualify them as company directors.

The agency sent questions to Greensill’s founder Lex Greensill and another former colleague, Sky News’ Mark Kleinman reported.

Former chairman Maurice Thompson and former finance director Neil Garrod might also have been contacted.

“As part of our ongoing investigations, we can confirm we have written to the directors of Greensill Capital (UK) Limited, Greensill Capital Management Company (UK) Limited and Greensill Ltd,” a company spokesperson told the outlet.

Investigators have until March 2024 to bring forward the proceedings, as the Company Director Disqualification Act states that disqualification notices can be issued within three years since a company’s collapse.

If found guilty of misconduct, bosses could face up to a 15-year’s ban.

Greensill’s collapse in March 2021 made the country’s headlines as it involved the likes of David Cameron, who was an adviser to the firm, as well as Lord Heywood.