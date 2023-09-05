Inside the new Pret menu for autumn, featuring lasagne soup

The sun’s finally blazing, which means it must be time for… the new Pret menu, fresh for autumn, with their seasonal Christmas winter-warmer drinks, of course…

The sandwich chain has just announced its new autumn menu which features its biggest range of new dishes since 2019. Top of the list to try is the interesting-sounding lasagne soup, with Italian sausage meat, ditalini pasta, and tomatoes with basil, oregano and parsley.

There is plenty more, including 13 new baked items and a range of new soups, broths and ciabattas.

New additions include the super greens soup with chicken and red rice, BBQ pulled pork and pickles ciabatta, layered and loaded chilli chicken nachos, meatball and mozzarella risotto bake and Pret’s protein-packed shakshuka, onion bhaji melt toastie, and an all-day breakfast toastie.

As for the popular winter drinks, this year there’s a chocolate chai and a pumpkin spiced latte. New desserts include the caramel shortbread, lemon cake and carrot cake.

Katherine Bagshawe, UK food and coffee director at Pret A Manger, said in a statement: “For the past year, we have been hard at work with developing our Autumn menu by offering flavourful twists to familiar flavours and many delicious options. This is the biggest expansion of our hot food counter since 2019 and we’re so proud of the variety and quality that our hot food offers.

“We’ve got plenty of delicious newness, but we’ve also brought back the classics like our beloved Fridge Cakes which have seen over 100 iterations to ensure they hit the sweet spot for our customers expect. We can’t wait for everyone to experience all the new flavours and options.”

The new Pret menu is available now