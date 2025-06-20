Inside the Belfast boutique hotel taking on Airbnb

Room2 Belfast calls itself an eco ‘Hometel’

Can this hotel-private home crossover concept take on Airbnb? Julia Khamissa checked in to delve deeper

THE CONCEPT

Room2 bills itself the world’s first ‘hometel,’ a hybrid between hotel convenience, boutique design, and Airbnb-style autonomy. Think flexible booking, pet-friendly policy, and a kitchenette in (almost) every room. Room2 Belfast is set in a modern, curved building on Queen Street and is by no means a destination itself, but it’s not trying to be. It’s a base, and a brilliant one, whether you’re in town for work, wandering, or a bit of both. Room2 has properties in Hammersmith, Chiswick, and Southampton, with plans to open 5,000 rooms across the UK by 2030.

The lobby is bright, with natural woods, green tiles, and a few friendly staff loitering near the self-check-in kiosks, in case the tech decides to rebel. There’s a subtle co-working feeling: part café, part start-up HQ, part student union. Local art hangs on the walls, eco slogans are printed in happy fonts, and the air smells leafy and expensive, like an artist’s retreat in Brooklyn.

THE ROOM

There are 175 rooms across nine floors, and while layouts vary, the aesthetic is consistent: plant-based professional meets Nordic flat share. There are assorted sizes depending on how long you’re staying, but all follow the same functional blueprint: big beds, blackout blinds, eco toiletries, a fully equipped kitchenette, and a table big enough to eat or work at. Staying regularly? Become a member and enjoy free mattress selection and 2 pm check-in and check-out. Perks that make it feel like owners have actually stayed in a hotel before designing one.

THE EXTRAS

Downstairs, Winnie’s Café & Bar serves a locally sourced, low-waste menu. Breakfast is à la carte or a hearty buffet (Irish sausages and black pudding!), and the zero-waste bar runs ’til late with six variations of Martini, including Irish Espresso made using Room2’s own ground coffee. The gym is well-equipped, with Peloton bikes, and there’s even a laundry room with normal prices. Co-working corners are dotted around and there’s an adorable guest pantry for topping up essentials. It’s a stone’s throw from shops, galleries, and great pubs. It’s also on the same street as Sawers, Belfast’s legendary deli (which even supplied provisions to the R.M.S. Titanic)—so you’ll never need to dash to Tesco for an emergency meal deal.

ECO-CONSCIOUS

Room2 wears its sustainability credentials proudly, aiming to be Net Zero by 2030, and they’ve gone well beyond bamboo toothbrushes and complimentary refillable water bottles. Carpets are made from recycled fishing nets, the reception is built from old shampoo bottles, and the building runs entirely on renewable energy. It sends no waste to landfill and partners with local artists and makers like Jamie Beard, whose bespoke wallpaper features in the wardrobes, and Mullan lighting, made just 50 miles away. This approach roots it firmly in Belfast, instead of resembling a trendy airport hotel, with everything operating on a circular, zero-waste, certified basis.

THE VERDICT

Room2 Belfast isn’t trying to be fancy. It’s trying to be smart, kind, and maybe just a little bit cool. You can check in for a work trip without feeling like your soul is leaking through the keycard slot or come back from a windswept drive up the Antrim Coast and put the kettle on, safe in the knowledge, your fridge also has milk. You wouldn’t get that in an Airbnb. The mix of practicality and personality means that whether it’s a weekend jolly or a two-month stint for meetings, you’re all set.

Book this: Double rooms from GBP 130 per night. To find out more and book visit: room2.com/belfast

