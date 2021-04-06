Innovate Finance chief exec Charlotte Crosswell to step down in May

Innovate Finance’s chief executive Charlotte Crosswell has today announced that she will step down from her role in May.

Crosswell has run the industry body for the UK’s fintech sector since 2017. Janine Hirt, the body’s chief operating officer, will take over on an interim basis.

Her four years in charge saw Crosswell lead Innovate Finance’s contribution as co-secretariat to the recently published Kalifa Review.

The review set out plans for the UK to retain its world-leading fintech position.

Crosswell said: “After nearly four years as CEO of Innovate Finance, the time has come for me to step aside. It has been a privilege to lead the UK’s fintech industry body through a period of tremendous growth, which has seen our members scale globally and the sector cement its position as a world leader.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with all our members, the government, regulators and the wider global ecosystem, to champion the innovation taking place in our financial services sector and lift the profile of Innovate Finance to be the voice of UK fintech.

“The recommendations of the recently published Kalifa Review herald the start of an exciting period of growth for both UK fintech and Innovate Finance. The strategy defined in the review will accelerate significant opportunities to move the sector forwards as the industry matures.

“With the Kalifa Review complete and the increased profile of the fintech sector and our members, it feels the right time to hand over the reins.”

Innovate Finance’s chair Natalie Ceeney said: “Charlotte has done a truly incredible job for the last four years as CEO of Innovate Finance to promote and support the fintech ecosystem and how it is positioned across the UK and overseas.

“The UK remains the best place to start and grow a fintech company and the sector has a significant role to play in the future of financial services.

“Charlotte leaves Innovate Finance extremely well placed to support our members, to advocate for the sector and the role it can play in the UK’s economic recovery. I wish Charlotte all the very best for the future.”