Industrials boost London’s top indexes as commodity rally continues

The capital's premier FTSE 100 index added 0.85 per cent to reach 7,536.48 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.75 per cent to 21,227.37 points

Industrial giants lifted London’s top indexes this morning as easing fears over a slowdown in the global recovery from the pandemic pushed investors to pour into commodities.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index added 0.85 per cent to reach 7,536.48 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.75 per cent to 21,227.37 points.

Traders are seemingly upbeat about the global economic recovery from the damage caused by the Covid-19 crisis still having legs despite experts downgrading growth projections for the year.

Concern about a sharp fall in demand in commodities markets driven by China launching the toughest lockdown since the start of the pandemic have receded.

The world’s two top oil benchmarks, WTI and Brent Crude, both jumped during early exchanges.

Shanghai, one of China’s most populous cities and a key business hub, has been plunged into a partial lockdown to deal with a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Traders were also bullish on peace talks between Russia and Ukraine taking place in Turkey today. President Zelenskyy said Kyiv is prepared to make concessions if it yields an end to the war.

Miners were among the biggest risers in the City this morning. Fresnillo, Anglo American and Antofagasta were all up more than 1.95 per cent.

Oil megacap Shell rose 1.82 per cent.

On the FTSE 250, retailers led the way. Electronics retailer Currys added 3.61 per cent, while Games Workshop climbed 2.86 per cent.

Short haul airline easyJet jumped 2.65 per cent.

The pound lost ground on the greenback, weakening 0.1 per cent to buy $1.307.