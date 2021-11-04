Independent MP Claudia Webbe given 10-week suspended jail sentence for harassment

Independent MP Claudia Webbe has been handed a 10-week suspended jail sentence and 200 hours of community service, after being found guilty of harassment.

Webbe – who was formerly a Labour MP – was accused of harassing Michelle Merritt through a series of phone calls and text messages between 2018 and 2020.

The Leicester East MP threatened to pour acid on Merritt and show naked photos of Merritt to her children as a part of a campaign of harassment.

The incidences were sparked by Webbe’s jealousy of Merritt’s friendship with her partner Lestor Thomas.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring today said: “The level of harassment and the threats you made cannot be excused.”