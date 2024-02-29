In the red: Premier League leaders Liverpool report £9m loss

Liverpool’s Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 1, 2024. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Premier League leaders Liverpool swung to a pre-tax loss of £9m last season as they paid the price for early exits from all cup competitions.

The smaller number of fixtures – caused by Liverpool losing in the fourth round of thre FA Cup and Carabao Cup and the last 16 of the Champions League – resulted in a drop in media and matchday income.

Overall revenue was flat at £594m, second only to Manchester United in England, but wage costs increased by £7m to £373m.

It meant a £16.5m swing from profit to loss compared to 2021-22, when Liverpool won both domestic cups and reached the Champions League final.

This season they have already won the Carabao Cup and remain in the running for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

“Operating this great club in a financially sustainable manner and in accordance with football’s governing principles has been our priority since FSG [Fenway Sports Group] acquired LFC in 2010,” said managing director Andy Hughes.

“Despite the significant growing costs of football, the success of our commercial operations demonstrates the strength of our underlying financial position so we can continue to operate sustainably while competing at the highest levels of football.

“While these financial results are a moment in time on our journey, what remains constant is the growing global appeal of the club and, thanks to our amazing support, LFC continues to be the most globally followed club in the Premier League.”

Matchday revenue will increase after the new Anfield Road stand was fully opened earlier this month, taking Anfield’s attendance to 61,000.

“Matchday revenue is a hugely important part of our overall financial sustainability model,” added Hughes.

During the reporting period Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Calvin Ramsay and youth team goalkeeper Kornel Misciur for a combined initial fee of £105m but offloaded Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Neco Williams.

There were also significant contract renewals for Mohamed Salah – who became the highest earner in the club’s history with a reported £300,000-a-week deal – Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak.