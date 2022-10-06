Imperial Brands plans £1bn share buyback to help investors cash in on growth

Rizla maker Imperial Brands said it will buy back up to £1bn in shares as the firm says it is on track to hit sales and profit forecasts for the full year.

The cigarette giant said trading in the year was in line with expectations, and the growth rate of tobacco net revenue improved in the second half compared with the first, driven by a stronger price mix.

“As expected, the recovery of international travel has, over the course of the year, led to a return to pre-COVID purchasing patterns,” it said in an update this morning. “This has led to increased volume declines, particularly in Northern Europe, partly offset by volume growth in Southern Europe and Duty Free.”

For tobacco alternatives, Imperial said further share gains have been made with Pulze and iD, its heated tobacco offering, in Greece and the Czech Republic, and in the past month it launched in Italy, Europe’s largest heated tobacco market.

In line with previous guidance, management said it expects full-year net revenue and Group adjusted operating profit to both grow by around one per cent at constant currency.

The firm also announced a share buyback scheme, repurchasing up to £1bn of shares in the period from 7 October 2022 to the end of September 2023.

This would represent approximately 5.5 per cent of the issued share capital of Imperial Brands based on yesterday’s market close.

Imperial said this was the culmination of a two-year ‘strengthening’ phase, as it moves to the next three-year ‘improving returns’ phase.

“Today’s announcement is underpinned by this improving performance and our confidence in being able to continue generating strong cash flows to support growing shareholder returns in the years to come. We are committed to a progressive dividend and an ongoing buyback programme to meaningfully reduce the capital base over time,” chief Stefan Bomhard said.

“Markets were unsurprisingly happy to hear the news, given shareholder returns for tobacco companies are really the only material case for investing for now,” Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said.

Shares climbed four per cent in early morning trading.