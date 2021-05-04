Ikea launches scheme to buy back used furniture after pandemic delays

Ikea has launched a service allowing customers to sell furniture back to the store after the planned start date was delayed due to the pandemic.

The Swedish homewares giant said the buy back scheme will be available to UK customers from today.

Customers will be able to sell furniture they no longer need back to Ikea in return for a voucher to spend in store.

The returned furniture will then be resold by the retailer at a lower price/

Used products that are returned in top condition will be bought for 50 per cent of the original price, customers will receive 40 per cent for items with minor scratches and 30 per cent for “well used” furniture.

The original November launch date was postponed due to the second national coronavirus lockdown last year.

Peter Jelkeby, country retail manager and UK and Ireland chief sustainability officer, said: “Households are connected to around 60 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, consuming around a third of the energy and ten per cent of the water used globally.

“Therefore, small actions taken within them can make a significant difference, and why Ikea is so committed to making sustainable living more affordable, attractive and accessible.

“As one of the biggest brands in the world, we recognise our unique opportunity to help lead that change.

“Through Buy Back we hope to make circular consumption mainstream; making it easier for customers to acquire, care for and pass on products in circular ways.”