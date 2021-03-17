Iceland to open borders for fully vaccinated travellers this week

Iceland will this week open its borders to all visitors who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 without mandatory testing or quarantine.

The North Atlantic country hopes more tourists will help revive its pandemic-hit economy.

In a statement, the government said it will welcome all fully vaccinated visitors into the country without being subject to border measures.

Iceland will become one of the first countries to fully open its border since the start of the pandemic.

Up until now, it had allowed vaccinated EU citizens to enter without restrictions.

“From 18 March this exemption will apply to citizens outside the Schengen area, including the UK and USA,” a government statement said.

