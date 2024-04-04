Hyundai Tucson review: Hybrid stands out from the SUV crowd

Hyundai Tucson, a spacious family SUV that looks like nothing else on the road

Hyundai moves quickly when it comes to updating its important models. Since 2015, it has launched an all-new Tucson, facelifted it, and then released this current model in 2021. Oh, and even this version is due a mid-life update later this year.

Such a rapid turnaround would normally suggest an evolutionary approach, but Hyundai made a bold step when launching this fourth-generation Tucson. Along with the dependability and practicality its family SUV has become known for, the new model brought dramatic styling to the party. Even after a few years on sale, it still looks distinctive, even in a supermarket car park full of rival SUVs.

The need for such rapid development comes because the family SUV market is one of the hottest around. Along with the related Kia Sportage, the Tucson has to take on the Nissan Qashqai, Ford Kuga, Skoda Karoq, Mazda CX-5 and many others.

Batteries usually included

Hyundai offers the Tucson with a host of powertrain options, all featuring a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in some form. You can choose from varying degrees of hybrid assistance: none, mild hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid. Forget the idea of a diesel, as Hyundai has dispensed with that option.

The full hybrid model is possibly the sweet spot in the range, offering useful performance and economy, but without the need to plug in to charge the batteries. It offers a fairly potent 230hp, along with 258lb ft of torque, leading to a 0-62mph time of 8.0 seconds. That’s swift enough not to get left behind at the traffic lights, but not so stomach-churning it will upset the kids on the school run.

Although the Tucson Plug-in Hybrid packs more power, at 265hp, the extra weight of its batteries means the ‘self-charging’ version is actually the quickest model in the range.

Automatic for the people

The Tucson Hybrid is able to pull away in pure EV mode, and there is a smooth transition when the petrol engine joins in. Officially, up to 50mpg should be on the cards, but just over 40mpg was the reality during our time with the Tucson.

A six-speed automatic gearbox, complete with steering wheel-mounted paddles, is the only transmission offered for the Tucson Hybrid. Other models in the lineup use a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the base non-hybrid comes with a six-speed manual.

At times, trying to drive the Tucson Hybrid smoothly can be a challenge. The automatic gearbox, combined with the instant torque of the electric motor, can result in a surge of acceleration. With practice, you do learn to modulate your right foot, and it does help if you need to make a quick getaway from the traffic lights.

Stay in your lane

In common with other modern Hyundais, such as the electric Ioniq 6, the Tucson does feature some nagging assistance systems. Not all of this is Hyundai’s fault, though. The latest safety rules for new cars mean the lane-keeping assist will always default to ‘on’, for example, meaning a trip through the menus to turn it off every time.

Depending on the trim level chosen, the Tucson’s ride can feel on the firm side with 19-inch wheels. However, it counters with decent body control, limiting roll through the corners. Calling it ‘sporty’ would be a stretch, however, as the steering is light and short on feel. Instead, the Tucson is better suited to being driven calmly, allowing it to flow along country roads.

Where the Tucson really stands out from its predecessor is when you step inside. The centre console is angled towards the driver, and there is plenty of chrome trim and silver detailing to make it feel genuinely more upmarket than its mainstream rivals.

A 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, supported by a 10.25-inch central touchscreen with satellite navigation, is standard on all trim levels. The screen itself is fairly simple to use, and Hyundai has included a separate panel of touch-sensitive buttons for the climate control underneath.

Space travel

Most importantly of all, perhaps, Hyundai has nailed the spaciousness of the Tucson’s interior. Room in the front is generous, and the seats come with plenty of adjustment to get comfortable. In the rear, there is enough space to carry two adults easily, meaning kids will have no complaints at all.

Unlike some competitors, the rear bench of the Tucson does not slide forwards and backwards. It does recline, though, also allowing a choice between increased comfort or more boot capacity. The latter is competitive, with the Hybrid version holding 616 litres of luggage with the seats in place: more than the related Kia Sportage, and far larger than the Nissan Qashqai.

When it comes to prices, the Hyundai does look expensive compared to those close contenders. The Tucson counters with a generous level of equipment, plus the appeal of Hyundai’s five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty.

Plump for Premium

Considering a Hyundai Tucson? We would recommend bypassing the entry-level SE Connect model and heading straight for the Premium. This brings LED headlights, front parking sensors (in addition to the standard rear ones), heated front seats and plenty of extra tech.

In a fast-moving sector, Hyundai has produced one of the best vehicles currently available. Aside from a handful of niggles, the latest model really is top of the pile if you need a family SUV. Get one before they change it again.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research

Hyundai Tucson Premium 1.6T 230 Hybrid

PRICE: From £38,140

POWER: 230hp

0-62MPH: 8.0sec

TOP SPEED: 120mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 49.5mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 130g/km