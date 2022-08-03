Genesis GV60 review: let there be bright

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 seem to have swept up every automotive award in 2022. Among the many accolades, the Hyundai was named World Car of the Year, while the Kia won European Car of the Year.

Now these non-identical twins have become triplets. The new Genesis GV60 is based on the same E-GMP electric car architecture, but ratchets up the level of luxury and tech.

Should it clear some space in the trophy cabinet? Let’s see.

A slice of lime

If you haven’t heard of Genesis, it’s the upmarket arm of Hyundai Motor Group. The brand launched in the UK last year – with a sales pitch centred on we-come-to-you customer service – and this is its first EV. Prices start from £47,005 and rivals include the Nissan Ariya, Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Like the Ioniq 5, the GV60 is bigger than it looks in photos. Its coupe-crossover shape is much closer to the EV6, though, with muscular haunches and an upswept window line. The Genesis-trademark split headlights and spidery alloy wheels help it stand out – as do some very vivid paint colours, like the Sao Paulo Lime seen here.

Buyers have three versions to choose from, all with a 77.4kWh battery. I tried the GV60 Premium, which has a 229hp motor powering its rear wheels. The 318hp Sport and 490hp Sport Plus both have a motor on each axle and four-wheel drive. The Premium offers the longest range, at 321 miles, while the Sport Plus slingshots to 62mph in just 4.0 seconds.

The ability to use ultra-rapid 350kW chargers means a 10-80 percent fill-up could take 18 minutes, although a full charge via a home wallbox needs more like eight hours.

Sphere we go

If the stats aren’t too different to its siblings, the GV60’s roomy five-seat interior feels markedly more premium than the Hyundai or Kia. There are bold shapes and very tactile materials, plus two 12.3-inch touchscreens and a pulsating ‘Crystal Sphere’ that flips over to become the drive selector. You can use your face or fingerprint to unlock it, too.

Unlike certain German brands, Genesis doesn’t have a never-ending options list, with many extras grouped together into packs. The Outdoor Pack, for instance, includes vehicle-to-load charging, so your car can be a source of power – useful on camping trips or during a power-cut.

You could also pay £1,240 to swap the door mirrors for rear-view cameras, but save your cash for the £990 Bang & Olufsen audio system instead. It boasts 17 speakers and eerily quiet noise-cancelling tech.

Sense and slideabilty

Unless you really want to terrorise Teslas, the rear-driven Premium is quick enough, with plentiful traction and 258 lb ft of torque from zero rpm. It gathers speed in a smooth and impressively calm manner – even by the standards of electric cars.

The ride feels supple and composed on 19-inch wheels, too. The optional 21-inch rims really fill out the arches, but are likely to be less forgiving.

Dynamically, the GV60 falls somewhere between the easygoing Ioniq 5 and sporty EV6. Its steering is nicely weighted and its brakes feel progressive, but its chassis can’t fully disguise the effects of a two-tonne kerb weight.

Bizarrely, there’s actually a Drift Mode, which you can access via a complex launch process (and only on a track, Genesis would no doubt say). I can think of better ways to destroy a set of tyres.

Service with a smile

Besides, the GV60 doesn’t need gimmicks. It’s the most convincing Genesis yet, and bodes well for the company’s fully-electric future.

I suspect a higher price will preclude it from winning so many awards, but the customer service offered by Genesis is harder to put a price on. Certainly, satisfaction surveys from the US put it among the very best.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research

Genesis GV60 Premium

PRICE: From £47,005

POWER: 229hp

0-62MPH: 7.8sec

TOP SPEED: 115mph

ELECTRIC RANGE: 321 miles

CHARGE SPEED: 233kW