Genesis GV80 review: Luxurious family SUV is a ‘budget Bentley’

Many Brits first heard of the Genesis GV80 after Tiger Woods parked one upside down in a ditch. ‘A little-known luxury SUV loaned to Tiger Woods saved him from almost certain death after his horror crash,’ reported the Daily Mail in 2021. Shortly afterwards, Euro NCAP awarded the GV80 a full five stars for safety. Genesis was making headlines for the right reasons.

After that initial blaze of publicity, the Korean brand – the upmarket division of Hyundai – has quietly sought to establish a foothold in the UK. It sells direct, so you can’t kick tyres in a showroom; just book a test drive via the website and a ‘Genesis Personal Assistant’ will deliver a car to your home or workplace.

If you decide to buy, the same GPA is assigned to you for the next five years or 50,000 miles, on call to answer any questions or drop off a courtesy car when your Genesis needs servicing.

So solid Crewe

This hassle-free approach to ownership is key to the Genesis proposition. Factor in competitive prices, a generous warranty and proven reliability (the marque now battles Lexus for top honours in America’s influential J.D. Power survey), and some might feel inclined to skip the test drive and simply click ‘buy’. However, South Korean cars have always been affordable and painless to own. Genesis also needs to convince as a proper premium brand.

In many respects, the GV80 does just that. Genesis’ flagship SUV is a similar size to a Range Rover Sport and looks rather like a Bentley Bentayga (no surprise, maybe, as chief designer SangYup Lee used to work in Crewe). What it lacks in beauty, it makes up for in imposing presence and glittery chrome garnish.

Interior quality feels the equal of European rivals, with real wood trim, acres of intricately stitched leather and Bentley-style knurling on some of the switches. The touchscreen graphics look sharp and the glass-topped rotary gear selector feels tactile. You can opt for six individual seats in Luxury Plus spec, but my GV80 Sport had the standard rear bench, offering ample space for five adults and a huge 735-litre boot.

Thirst for luxury

Prices start from £58,305 and standard equipment includes super-bright LED headlights, smart navigation and an electric tailgate, plus a whole suite of safety tech: 10 airbags, active cruise control, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert and more. Want the full budget Bentley experience? You can splash out on massage seats, soft-close doors, heated or cooled cupholders and a noise-cancelling speaker system.

So far, so premium. Unfortunately, the GV80 is less convincing on the road. Genesis has deleted the option of a straight-six diesel engine, leaving just the 304hp four-cylinder petrol. It’s muscular enough to haul 2,145kg of SUV without breaking sweat, but there is no Lexus-style hybrid assistance to help save fuel. Taking the fully-loaded GV80 on a family weekend away in Dorset, I struggled to better 25mpg.

Genesis GV80 2.5T AWD Sport on test.



Vital stats: 304hp, 311lb ft, 0-62mph in 7.7 seconds, 147mph, 2,145kg, 30.5-31.4mpg and 241-248g/km.



Price before options: £68,275. Price as tested: £79,475. pic.twitter.com/URrlDKZnva — Tim Pitt (@timpitt100) September 5, 2023

You won’t enjoy much dynamism, either. Tackle a winding country road with enthusiasm and the GV80 feels wallowy and out of its depth. Also, despite a camera system that scans the road ahead to prime the electronic dampers for potholes, it doesn’t ride especially well. I suspect the 22-inch wheels fitted to this Sport version are partly culpable (the standard car rides on 20s), but the car feels restless on anything other than smooth tarmac.

A design for life

On balance, then, this is a better car to own than to drive – the exact opposite of a Range Rover Sport, perhaps. If you crave an easy motoring life, or you simply want something different to the premium norm, it’s worth arranging a to-your-door test drive.

For me, though, the BMW X5 and Lexus RX both offer a better all-round package in this competitive class.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research

PRICE: From £58,305

POWER: 304hp

0-62MPH: 7.7sec

TOP SPEED: 147mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 30.5-31.4mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 241-248g/km