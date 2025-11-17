Hyundai Ioniq 5 N 2025 review: Electric that pretends to be petrol

As many a YouTube drag race can attest, electric cars aren’t deficient when it comes to straight-line speed. After that sugar-rush of giddy acceleration wears off, though, you may be left feeling empty and unsatisfied. Going fast doesn’t necessarily equate to having fun.

Many believe that EVs are too heavy and too complicated, smothering the connection between car and driver. That’s certainly the view of British EV startup Longbow, which is preparing to launch two “emotive and analogue” sports cars. “For too long, electric cars have been engineered around abundance, with vast batteries, huge motors and staggering power outputs,” Longbow COO Mark Tapscott told us. “All of which create speed but not necessarily feeling.”

But what if there is another way? What if you stop worrying about weight and use technology to simulate feeling instead? That’s the thinking behind the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, a 2.2-tonne electric SUV that pretends to be a petrol-powered hot hatchback – complete with artificial gear shifts and a snorty soundtrack. A clever gimmick or a brave new world for performance cars? Let’s find out…

Developed at the Nurburgring

Hyundai’s N division already has form, of course. Based at the Nurburgring and headed up by Albert Biermann, former chief engineer at BMW M, its i20 N and i30 N hot hatches were both a riot to drive. From a near-standing start, Hyundai beat the Europeans at their own game.

As for the Ioniq 5, it won the World Car of the Year title in 2022 and has since become a familiar sight on UK roads. However, while the standard car is an easygoing family EV, the Ioniq 5 N bristles with added attitude. Using the same platform and drivetrain as the Kia EV6 GT, it employs an 84.0kWh battery and two electric motors (one for each axle) to deliver 650hp and 568lb ft of torque.

In the unlikely event you end up in a drag race (‘remember to like and subscribe!’), the Ioniq 5 N will blast to 62mph in 3.4 seconds and reach a maximum of 161mph. German car magazine Sport Auto recorded a Nordschleife lap time of 7min 45.6sec – quicker than a Ferrari 599 GTB or the original (996) Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

More prosaically, the Ioniq 5 N can charge at up to 239kW and offers an official range of 278 miles. It also has vehicle-to-load capability, meaning you can use it as a portable power source (to provide electricity on a campsite, for instance, or during a blackout at home).

Inside the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

From these photos, you might assume the Hyundai is the size of a typical family hatchback – e.g. a Ford Focus or Volkswagen Golf. In reality, its dimensions are more akin to compact SUVs such as a Toyota RAV4 or Tesla Model Y. A price tag of £65,010 makes it a rival for the Porsche Macan EV.

With its squat stance, crisp cutlines and pixelated LED lights, the Ioniq 5 already had the ‘retro-futuristic’ look nailed. The N treatment adds more sculpted bumpers, wider wheelarches, a tailgate spoiler and a rear diffuser, plus a full complement of orange go-faster stripes. Ten paint colours are available, but Performance Blue – seen here, and available in a gloss or matt finish – is the one you want.

Inside, the hot Hyundai is as practical as its simmering siblings, with enough space for five adults, a sliding rear bench, lots of USB ports and a 480-litre boot.

It’s more conventional than the exterior, but the heated bucket seats with illuminated ‘N’ logos hug you tight and look suitably special. Your eyes are also drawn to the gaming-inspired steering wheel with its bright red ‘NGB’ button (it stands for ‘N Grin Boost’ – yes, really), which unlocks the full 650hp for 10 seconds at a time.

All the gears and ideas

Rather like a Nissan GT-R, the Hyundai’s 12.3-inch touchscreen offers up an array of driving data, from front/rear torque split to G-forces when cornering. You can also access a variety of N-specific functions, such as N Race mode for optimum lap times (choose from Sprint or Endurance settings), or the N Drift Optimiser if you simply want to hoon around.

Hyundai’s true USP, however, is its N e-Shift system. This simulates a modern dual-clutch transmission, limiting torque and applying ‘engine braking’ to create the impression of eight closely stacked gear ratios. You can leave it in automatic mode or take control using the paddles, feeling the power delivery reach a crescendo, then the thud of a clutch engaging as you shift up near the 8,000rpm redline. Fail to pull the paddle in time and it even bounces off an artificial rev limiter.

Factor in the simulated sounds of a turbocharged four-cylinder engine – complete with raspy rev-matched downshifts – and the result is far more convincing than I’d expected. Shut your eyes (actually, don’t) and you could almost be driving a Toyota GR Yaris or the now-departed Hyundai i20 N. Indeed, my car-agnostic family had no idea the Ioniq 5 was electric until I clicked back into near-silent Normal mode.

A car of real dynamic depth

All of this might be rendered moot if the Ioniq 5 N still changed direction like a white-goods-on-wheels electric SUV. Thankfully, it doesn’t. In fact, with the possible exception of the 2,000hp, £2.4 million Lotus Evija, it’s the most enjoyable EV I’ve driven.

There are still lots of potential configurations, including three settings for the steering, suspension stiffness and mechanical limited-slip differential, yet the fundamental ‘rightness’ of the Hyundai’s setup shines through. It turns in eagerly, helped by torque vectoring across the front axle, then you can get the back end rotating under power. The brakes inspire confidence and traction is immense, the four-wheel drive and instant electric torque conspiring to slingshot you out of corners.

Fast? Of course it is, but this isn’t a one-dimensional pursuit of ‘Ludicrous’ speed (take note, Elon). The Ioniq 5 N is a car of real character and dynamic depth: one that grabs you by the lapels and insists you take the long route home. And on those days when you can’t be bothered or don’t have time, it’s as easy to drive as any Hyundai – with a five year, 100,000-mile warranty to boot.

Verdict: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

There is a postscript to this story. A week or so after I handed the Ioniq 5 N back, I took part in a PalmerSport driving day at Bedford Autodrome. The lineup of cars ranged from a Caterham Seven to a McLaren Artura GT4, but we did sighting laps in an Ioniq 5 N ‒ providing a chance to sample it on-track.

Even at ten-tenths, the Hyundai held its nerve, then it broke away gently, with a sense of progressive poise honed by hundreds of laps at the Nurburgring. The tyres were clearly working hard, but the driver didn’t have to.

There’s a certain irony that, to make an EV feel exciting, Hyundai has gone to great lengths to simulate a sporty petrol car. However, the purist, back-to-basics approach favoured by Longbow is hardly compatible with a family SUV.

Yes, much of what you hear and feel might be artificial, but like watching a great film or playing a driving game, you soon forget that and become immersed in the experience. Perhaps the brave new world will be alright after all.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

PRICE: £65,010

POWER: 650hp

TORQUE: 568lb ft

0-62MPH: 3.4sec

TOP SPEED: 161mph

KERB WEIGHT: 2,235kg

BATTERY SIZE: 84.0kWh

ELECTRIC RANGE: 278 miles