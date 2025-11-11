Hunter and Infantry to Smoke their opposition

Hoe Joly Smoke (left) finished a good third at Cheltenham last month.

CHELTENHAM’s November Meeting across Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week offers a chance to see some of the stars of the jumps scene.

Perhaps the biggest is Jonbon, who is set to make his reappearance in Friday’s Grade Two Shloer Chase (2.55pm) as he bids to win the race for a third successive year.

Nicky Henderson’s nine-year-old won this with ease in 2023 but was less impressive last year and, now likely to face a stronger field of younger rivals, it could be worth opposing him at the prices.

The ground is currently quick for the time of year but that could all change before day one, with plenty of rain forecast for Thursday night through into Friday morning, which could make the going soft come race time.

Those conditions would certainly be music to the ears of connections of LIBBERTY HUNTER, who relishes cut in the ground and stays this two-mile trip well.

He was still travelling with plenty of purpose when crashing out three from home in the Champion Chase when last seen, and was well ahead of Jonbon at that stage, albeit his better fancied rival had jumped poorly.

If that mishap is ignored, Libberty Hunter has a near-perfect record at Cheltenham, winning twice and finishing second from three starts.

Evan Williams prepared him to win on reappearance last season, so coming here fresh holds no cause for concern, and he receives a handy six pounds from Jonbon.

At this stage, he looks an attractive proposition at 5/1, as I see him going off much shorter.

Saturday’s Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase (2.20pm) always produces form that is worth following through the season.

Il Ridoto has been a standing dish in this race in recent seasons, finishing fourth in 2022, third in 2023 and winning last year’s renewal. He clearly loves it around Prestbury Park and must be respected off a mark just a pound above last year.

He’s priced accordingly though, and there looks to be more value to be had by taking him on.

Dan Skelton and Harry Skelton have started the season in flying form and look set to run Panic Attack, who has been the subject of strong support already.

However, with the likely ground conditions, it may be worth taking a chance with what, on paper, looks the yard’s second or third string in HOE JOLY SMOKE.

A winner over three miles on soft ground at Sandown last December, he reappeared with an eye-catching effort when third over an extended three miles at Cheltenham last month.

After that he has race fitness on his side and while this is a drop back in trip, I like horses that stay further at Cheltenham, especially if the ground is on the soft side.

If this turns into a real stamina test it will suit him and he can go well off a low weight.

I expect him to go off much shorter than his current odds of 16/1, so he’s well worth an each-way bet at this stage.

ROYAL INFANTRY is another Skelton runner I fancy later on Saturday in the two-mile-five-furlong intermediate handicap hurdle (3.30pm).

This six-year-old had strong form over two miles on soft ground last season and wasn’t disgraced in Graded contests at Haydock and Aintree.

His return at Chepstow last month hinted that he had scope off his current handicap mark, and with now looking the time to catch him, I’ll be taking the 5/1 on offer.

POINTERS FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Libberty Hunter 2.55pm (Fri) Cheltenham

Hoe Joly Smoke e/w 2.20pm (Sat) Cheltenham

Royal Infantry 3.30pm (Sat) Cheltenham