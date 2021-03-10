Human remains found in search for Sarah Everard

Police searching for the missing Sarah Everard have found what appear to be human remains, Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick has said.

Officers are not yet able to confirm the identity of the remains, she added.

Police made the discovery in a bunch of woodland in Kent, Dick said, in a statement issued from Scotland Yard tonight.

Earlier today a police officer was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder of Everard, 33, who went missing a week ago.

She was last seen on her way back from a friend’s house in Clapham.

“This evening, detectives and search teams investigating Sarah’s disappearance have found very sadly what appears to be human remains,” Dick said.

“The discovery was made in an area of woodland in Ashford in Kent. As you can imagine, at this early stage we are not able to confirm any identity, and indeed, that may take us some considerable time.”

Dick added that there would be increased police presence in the area. She urged the public to share any information they had connected to the investigation.

She said that the news that a policeman had been arrested had sent “shockwaves” through the police, as well as the general public.

“We are utterly appalled. Our job is to protect people”, Dick said.

More to follow.