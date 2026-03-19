HSBC job cut plans add to mounting AI warnings for banks

HSBC id considering reductions equivalent to around 10 per cent of its staff

HSBC is weighing up cutting as many as 20,000 jobs across its global business as part of a longer-term push towards automation and AI, forming the clearest signal yet of how the technology is beginning to reshape the banking workforce.

According to reports, the lender is understood to be considering reductions equivalent to around 10 per cent of its staff over the next three to five years, with a focus on non-client facing roles. The plans are at an early stage and have not been confirmed publicly.

If carried through, it would mark one of the largest workforce reductions by a European bank in recent years, and one of the most explicit links between AI adoption and headcount.

The move comes as lenders across the sector step up cost-cutting efforts while investing heavily in automation.

Just this week, Close Brothers said it would cut up to 600 roles, around a fifth of its workforce, as part of an £85m cost reduction drive following losses linked to the motor finance scandal.

While those cuts are driven by balance sheet pressure rather than technology alone, the move still means fewer roles in back-office and operational functions, where automation is most easily deployed.

At HSBC, the focus is expected to fall on middle and back-office roles, which are areas already undergoing change as banks shift processes into digital systems and AI-led workflows.

Early signs of change

The scale of the reported cuts stands out because it moves beyond efficiency gains into structural change.

For now, the wider data suggests AI has not yet triggered a sharp rise in unemployment. But there are signs it is beginning to alter hiring patterns.

Recent research from Anthropic found no clear increase in job losses in roles most exposed to AI, but did point to a slowdown in hiring, particularly for younger workers entering white-collar professions.

Job entry rates for 22 to 25-year-olds in those roles have fallen by around 14 per cent compared with pre-2022 levels.

Roles tied to routine processing, customer service and data handling are among the most exposed. These are also the functions banks have historically centralised in large service hubs, the same areas now under review.