Picture a world where individually personalised medicine is available to anyone.

LifePlus Stem Cells is the first stem cell service in the UK to provide doctors and prescribers with quantifiable, quality-assured autologous and allogeneic stem cells to be prescribed for a wide range of medical conditions.

Adipose-derived stem cell treatments are multiplied to more than 20 times their original concentration with analysis on potency, purity and sterility. All products are put through stringent regulation and testing at every step of the process. All products are manufactured under strict UK and EU regulations.

Every prescriber receives a certificate of analysis that certifies the quantity, potency, sterility and quality of stem cells harvested for their treatments. lifeplusstemcells.com