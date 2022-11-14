Hospitality venues slash days open to save on energy costs

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Pubs and restaurants are planning to slash trading hours this winter due to “extortionate” energy costs, with bosses calling for government aid.

More than 1 in 20 hospitality firms planned to stop trading for two or more additional days a week in November, fresh data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed.

This sector was more likely than any other to admit to intending to slash trading this month.

Businesses are grappling with elevated energy costs, as well as increases in food and labour costs.

Around one in 10 businesses in the sector also said they had reduced or simplified goods and services in order to trim bills.

The government has said it will provide businesses with a six-month support scheme on energy costs, although bosses have called for more details on this aid.

Industry leaders have called on the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to issue a comprehensive package of support for venues at the fiscal statement on Thursday.

Businesses were under “extreme pressure” from “extortionate” energy costs, Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), said.

Venues were already choosing to reduce hours or trading days, even before the coldest part of the winter.

McClarkin called for “clarity and certainty for our pubs and brewers that energy support will continue beyond the initial six months.”