Honda to sponsor England Rugby and RFU in long-term deal that includes naming rights for team's Pennyhill Park training centre

Honda has become a major sponsor of England Rugby and governing body the Rugby Football Union (RFU) in a long-term, multi-year deal.

England’s Pennyhill Park training base will be renamed the Honda England Rugby Performance Centre as part of the arrangement.

The deal will also see the car maker’s branding appear on the kits of England Under-18 and Under-20 teams.

“We are delighted to confirm Honda UK as an Official Partner of the RFU and England Rugby,” said RFU chairman Bill Sweeney.

“Honda is a massive global brand well-known for its innovation and we are certain it will be a great fit for us.

“We look forward to working with Honda on what will no doubt be some exciting partnership activations over the next few years.”

Honda has agreed to supply a fleet of vehicles for England Rugby and its employees under the deal.

The company will also support the grassroots game through the RFU’s community and volunteer schemes.

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting new partnership with the Rugby Football Union,” said Honda UK head of automobile Rebecca Adamson.

Honda cars were lined up at the Honda Distribution Centre in Bristol to mark the partnership. Credit: RFU/Honda

“On a brand level, there are huge synergies between Honda and England Rugby and we’re all very excited to see what the next few years will bring.”

The RFU reported a £10.8m loss for 2019-20 as the pandemic prevented England from hosting Six Nations matches.

O2 last year renewed its deal as England Rugby’s principal commercial partner until 2025.