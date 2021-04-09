Hometown Boy looks the real Deal

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

WITH 22 runners set to go to post, finding the winner of the opening EFT Systems Handicap Hurdle (1.45pm) won’t be easy.

Rachael Blackmore is an interesting jockey booking on Tea Clipper for Tom Lacey, who ran a good race when third in the Coral Cup last time.

If you take out the runaway winner of that race, he was only beaten by just over two lengths in one of the most competitive races of the entire season.

The handicapper has only nudged him up a pound for that and, of course, all Blackmore-ridden runners are respected on British shores these days, however I’m going to take her on with Stuart Edmunds’ HOMETOWN BOY at 10/1.

The six-year-old is pretty lightly-raced having only had seven career starts, but he’s got some very handy form in the book.

He’s bumped into the likes of Soaring Glory, Espoir De Romay and McFabulous so far and has been far from disgraced against any of them.

Edmund’s inmate was off the track for almost a year having finished seventh to the aforementioned McFabulous at Kempton last season, but showed no signs of a lack of fitness when scooting home in impressive fashion at the same track in February on his seasonal bow.

Hometown Boy is up seven pounds for that win, but there looks plenty more to come, especially now stepped up to three miles for the first time.

He might have slipped under the radar and so might have DREAL DEAL in the Grade One Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (2.25pm).

Ronan McNally’s stable star is one of the most improved horses in training having climbed a remarkable 61 pounds in less than eight months.

Despite winning his last six, four of which have come over hurdles, the market still hasn’t really warmed to his chances here at 13/2.

That looks a big price given the manner of his Moscow Flyer win last time where he stormed past the entire field to win with what looked like plenty in hand.

Ballyadam has questions to answer up in trip, and while My Drogo, arguably the best British novice we’ve seen this season, is greatly respected, given Dreal Deal is more than double is price, he looks the one to be on.

POINTERS

Hometown Boy e/w 1.45pm Aintree

Dreal Deal e/w 2.25pm Aintree