Home of English cricket Lord’s set for new £61m redevelopment

Lord’s are to redevelop two more stands at a cost of £61m. Credit: Wilkinson Eyre

The home of cricket Lord’s in north London is set for yet another multi-million pound redevelopment as the MCC pumps another £61m into the ground.

Having completed a £53m overhaul of the Compton and Edrich stands – which flank the unique press box – in 2021, £61.8m will be pumped into the Tavern and Allen Stands.

Lord's outside view, night
Lord’s outside view, night. Credit: Wilkinson Eyre
Lord's by day
Lord’s by day. Credit: Wilkinson Eyre
Wide shot
Wide shot. Credit: Wilkinson Eyre
New tier
New tier. Credit: Wilkinson Eyre
Lord's are to redevelop two more stands at a cost of £61m
Lord’s are to redevelop two more stands at a cost of £61m. Credit: Wilkinson Eyre
Bird's eye view
Bird’s eye view. Credit: Wilkinson Eyre

The project was approved by the members of the Marylebone Cricket Club with construction set to begin in September.

The development will see the capacity of 37,000 Lord’s increased by 1,000 with an extra tier added to both stands.

John Graham Construction Ltd is the preferred bidder for the main contract with architectural involvement from WilkinsonEyre.

Construction is set to be completed in 2027.

Robert Ebdon, MCC Estates Director, said: “The redevelopment of the Tavern and Allen stands will complete our stand development programme, in which we have modernised facilities at Lord’s to continue to ensure the Ground remains a world-class venue for cricket.

“The stands will also strengthen the Club’s already-impressive sustainability credentials, and we are looking forward to the construction phase and working closely with our consultants Buro Happold, Gardiner & Theobold and Arcadis.”

