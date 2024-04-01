Holland & Barrett increase staff pay to a minimum of £12 an hour

Holland & Barrett is set to increase its hourly pay for store colleagues by nine per cent, from £11 to £12, almost five per cent per cent above the new National Living Wage.

Its London-based staff will receive an increase from £11.95 to £13, another almost nine per cent increase.

Following the growth of the business over the past year, the pay increase puts the health and wellness brand in a strong position amongst other retailers on the high street, as it looks to attract new staff and retain its current team.

Holland & Barratt’s new pay rates will start from today and pushes the pay threshold to £12 an hour for store colleagues, with pay for store-based colleagues at H&B increasing by 25 per cent in the past two years.

Other benefits available to store colleagues include a 25 per cent staff discount and free online delivery, market-leading apprenticeships, free wellness diagnostic tests, £50 product allowance, flexible holiday allowance, exclusive discounts and wellbeing tools, free folic acid for parents-to-be and an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).

All store colleagues also receive nationally recognised health and wellness qualifications during their time with H&B, with the opportunity for continuing development through its apprenticeship schemes.

Holland & Barrett was founded over 150 years ago and is one of the leading health and wellness retailers, with over 1,000 stores across 19 countries worldwide. The business is rapidly growing and is made up of over 5,000 colleagues in the UK alone.

Anthony Houghton, CEO of Holland & Barrett comments: “We’re known for our amazing, knowledgeable colleagues, who help our customers with their wellness needs.

“We are delighted to once again be offering a substantial pay increase, alongside our strong benefits plan. We have exciting plans for the business in the year ahead, and look forward to continuing to provide health and wellness services to customers nationwide for another 150 years.”