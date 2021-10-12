Holiday destination Crete hit by second powerful earthquake in two weeks

Holiday destination Crete has been struck by another strong earthquake just two weeks after one which killed a man.

Today’s earthquake, which reached a magnitude of 6.3, according to reports, “was felt all over the island”, Crete’s deputy regional governor, Yiannis Leondarakis, told Greece’s state-run radio.

There have not yet been any reports of injuries or damage to buildings, though a tsunami warning has been issued.

“It did cause concern because we are still feeling the aftershocks from the previous quake,” Leondarakis added.

“Fortunately, there does not appear to be any serious damage despite the fact that it was a strong event and occurred at a shallow depth.”

The quake hit the east coast of the island, under the village of Palekastro, according to the US Geological Survey, and was also felt on the islands to the east of Crete, such as Karpathos, Kassos and Rhodes.