Historic Blackpool pier sale spells more trouble for seaside town

Blackpool’s North Pier has been put up for sale.

One of the oldest piers in the UK has been put up for sale in a latest blow to Blackpool’s tourism industry.

The Blackpool Pier Company has said it’s made the decision to offload the North Pier in the seaside town “with a heavy heart”.

The North Pier is the sixth-oldest of its type still in use in the UK having been opened in 1863. The oldest is Ryde Pier on the Isle of Wight in 1814.

In August 2024, City AM reported that the company behind Blackpool’s three iconic piers made a loss despite its turnover increasing.

Real estate advisor Avison Young has been appointed by the company, who also owns the south and central piers, to market the asset.

The grade II-listed pier has been owned by Peter Sedgwick for the last 14 years after snapping it up for around £8m.

Directors for Northern Victorian Pier Ltd, said: “Bringing North Pier to market is a decision we’ve made with a heavy heart. However, following the events of the past few years, we’ve chosen to focus our attention on the wider portfolio, including central and south piers.

“Our passion for North Pier has never wavered and we have continued to invest in it throughout the challenges of Covid.

“There remains a fantastic opportunity to enhance the visitor offer, particularly through the proposed refurbishment of the former Merrie England Bar, and to shape a pier that’s ready for the future.”

Blackpool Pleasure Beach to close rides

The news comes after City AM reported in March that the owner of Blackpool Pleasure Beach warned that high inflation, interest rates and “significant increases” in the minimum wage have made turning a profit “harder to achieve” as it fell back into the red.

The attraction, which dates back to 1896, also said the rising costs will force it to close some rides this year and also reduce its headcount.

Some rides will also open later and close earlier than others in a bid to reduce costs.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach added that the cost-of-living crisis has “made customers hesitant” while it does not see any short-term change to the economic conditions it faces.

The attraction, which was founded in 1896, is owned and managed by the Thompson family.

‘North Pier a rare and exciting opportunity’

Richard Baldwin, director, Leisure at Avison Young, added: “Blackpool North Pier is a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a prominent, multi-faceted family entertainment attraction in one of the UK’s flagship seaside destinations.

“With its mix of leisure, entertainment, and food and beverage uses, combined with clear potential to further develop and enhance the existing offer of the Merrie England Bar, the asset presents both immediate income and long-term growth opportunities.

“We expect strong interest from a wide range of investors and operators keen to capitalise on Blackpool’s enduring popularity and ongoing regeneration.”