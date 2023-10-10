Hilbert Group board to appoint Deus X Capital CEO Tim Grant

Tim Grant

Nasdaq First North-listed investment firm Hilbert Group is set to appoint Tim Grant to its board at an EGM in November.

Tim Grant recently became CEO of Deus X Capital – a newly launched $1 billion investment and operating company focused on private equity, venture capital, venture building and fund allocation in digital assets.

Deus X Capital is a shareholder in Hilbert Group and Deus X CIO, Stuart Connolly, is already a member of the Board of Directors in Hilbert Group AB. Grant and Connolly are also Chairman and CEO, respectively, of Alpha Lab 40 – an institutional-grade digital asset market maker and liquidity provider.

Grant has a distinguished background and brings deep experience in both traditional finance and the blockchain/crypto industry. Prior to co-founding Deus X, he was Head of EMEA at Galaxy, a leading investor and operator in the digital asset ecosystem with assets under management of more than $2.3bn.

Other roles include CEO of SIX Digital Exchange, Founder and CEO of DrumG Technologies and Managing Director at both UBS Investment Bank and UBS O’Connor, the multi-strategy hedge fund.

“Since 2017, Hilbert’s focus has been to attract the industry’s best talent; as such, we are incredibly excited for Tim to join our board,” said Dr Niclas Sandström, Hilbert Group’s CEO.

“Tim has significant experience at a senior level on both the sell-side and buy-side, a track record of building and leading successful blockchain businesses, and is an industry thought-leader. We look forward to working with Tim as we continue to capitalise on our sustained growth and further position Hilbert as a leading digital assets investment solutions provider for institutional investors.”

Speaking on his appointment, Grant said he believed Hilbert Group was on its way to becoming an international leader as institutionalisation of the digital asset space gained momentum.

“Hilbert stands out as one of the very best firms in terms of investment process, operational excellence and corporate governance and I very much look forward to working with the Board of Directors and the management team to realise the significant potential,” he said.

An extraordinary general meeting is expected to convene in November at which Grant will be elected to the Board of Directors.