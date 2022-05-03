Grant Thornton strikes deal to offer crypto-recovery services

Accountancy firm Grant Thornton has joined forces with a trio of other firms with a view to offering crypto recovery services.

The accountancy firm struck a deal with two London law firms and a New York investment manager, to help clients recover stolen crypto assets.

The deal comes on the back of a sharp rise in crypto crime, which has seen the total value of stolen crypto-assets rise 79 per cent to heights of $14bn last year.

The agreement will see barristers’ chambers Outer Temple Chambers, London litigator Rahman Ravelli, and New York investment firm Sandton Capital Partners, join forces to offer specialist crypto recovery services.

Outer Temple Chambers barrister Justina Stewart said the deal will allow crypto-recovery experts to work together “symbiotically,” as she noted that claims often fail to gain traction due to a “lack of joined-up thinking between real specialists”.

The pact will see Sandton fund claimants in their efforts to recover stolen crypto assets. Grant Thornton will then work with the law firms to investigate any claims and recover stolen crypto.

Sandton chief Matt Meehan said the investment firm had “assembled world class panels of crypto-focused investigators, solicitors, barristers, and asset tracing professionals,” with a view to offering clients “one-stop crypto fraud recovery” services.

Grant Thornton director Carmel King said the deal will “facilitate access to justice” by helping fraud victims better recover assets.