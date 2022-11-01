He’s got the X-Factor! Presenter Dermot O’Leary awarded Freedom of the City of London

Demot O’Leary receiving the Freedom of the City of London

Dermot O’Leary has been honoured with the freedom of the City of London, inspired by his charity work and Irish heritage.

The radio host and personality was recognised for his patronage with the London Irish Centre, saying he was “genuinely honoured” to get the accolade.

Former X-Factor presenter who currently presents a BBC Radio 2 show, Saturday Breakfast, and ITV’s This Morning on a Friday, is best known for fronting the X-Factor up until 2017.

Attending a ceremony at Lord Mayor’s official residence, he was joined by family members and friends, as well as local representatives and Irish Centre officials.

Lord Mayor Vincent Keaveny said: “Dermot is familiar to many millions of us, either, from watching him on TV or listening to his radio show but more than that, he is also a dedicated and much valued charity campaigner.

Dermot O’Leary photographed with the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Vincent Keaveny, at The Mansion House in the City of London, EC4, following his Freedom of the City of London ceremony

“As the City’s first Irish National Lord Mayor, I was particularly delighted to nominate Dermot for the Freedom of the City of London, which is one of our most ancient and proud traditions, and which he richly deserves.”

O’Leary said thanked the City for the gong, saying: “Anyone who knows me will know that two of my great loves are this wonderful city and my Irish heritage so, to receive the Freedom alongside my London Irish Centre friends makes it all the more special.



“Countless Irish people, like my own parents, brought so much to this great city, so I would like to sincerely thank the Lord Mayor in honouring those experiences and contributions today, and I proudly and humbly accept this on their behalf.”

He was nominated by the Lord Mayor, as well as member and Court Assistant of the Worshipful Company of Carmen, Vince Dignam, who praised the TV and Radio personality for his “sterling support for the LIC”.