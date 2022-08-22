Here’s How To Answer The Worst Interview Question

Here’s a scenario worthy of the scariest movie: you’re in an interview for a job you’d really love to get, and you’ve prepared to the nth degree. All your case studies are top of mind, you’ve got performance figures and KPIs at your fingertips and you’re confident you’ve got lots of great work-related answers for, well, pretty much anything they can throw at you.

Then the worst thing happens. One of your interviewers leans forward and asks you, “so, tell us about yourself?”

On the face of it, this should be an easy one to dash out an answer to – after all, we’re all the main character in our own lives. But in actual fact, your hiring manager doesn’t want to hear about that holiday you just took, or your love for the The Real Housewives franchise.

Think context

So what is the purpose of the question? Quite simply, think context. Re-frame this question in your head as “tell us about your work self” because what is actually being asked here is for you to give a professional summation of your work experience to date in relation to the role you’re applying for.

Sometimes the same question is asked as, “can you walk us through your CV”, but it is essentially the same request, and it’s vital to remember that you should leave personal information out. There is no need to bring up anything around your personal situation, your religion or your political leanings. Not only are they not germane, but they are also not appropriate for an employer to use in making a hiring decision.

How to answer

Prepare for this question ahead of time by getting a couple of things straight in your head: why you want the job, what work experience or qualities you have that are particularly relevant to the role, and how you would aim to bring them to bear should you get the job. Matching your skills and qualities to some of the keywords in the job description is a good way to show you understand what is being asked, too. Tailor your “tell us about yourself answer” around these key pillars, and you won’t go far wrong.

