Here’s how much Michelle Donelan’s defamatory letter cost UK taxpayers

Michelle Donelan’s defamatory letter costed the taxpayers more than £34k. Photo credit – Lucy North/PA Wire

British taxpayers footed a bill of more than £34,000 to cover the cost of Michelle Donelan’s libel case, more than double of what was previously admitted by the Government.

The science and technology secretary settled a libel case after she falsely accused two academics of “sharing extremist views” and one of supporting Hamas.

Speaking in March, a Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) spokesperson confirmed that ” a sum of £15,000 was paid without admitting any liability“.

The spokesperson added that “this approach [settlement] is intended to reduce the overall costs to the taxpayer that could result from protracted legal action, no matter what the result would have been.”

However, the Guardian revealed today that the bill was actually more than £34,000 quoting a letter from the top official at the department, Sarah Munby, to the shadow science secretary, Peter Kyle.

The letter showed that in addition to the costs incurred by the government’s legal department of £7,785 for internal legal advice, Donelan sought external private legal counsel which cost a further £11,600.

Last month, Donelan apologised for “any distraction” her posting of a defamatory letter on X has caused. It all started after the Secretary demanded “swift action” over the appointment of Professor Kate Sang and Dr Kamna Patel to a diversity advisory panel back in October.

She claimed the researchers were “sharing extremist views” on social media regarding the UK’s position on Hamas and accused one of them of supporting the Islamist militant group.

Donelan said this breached the Nolan principles, which set ethical standards for public office holders. This led the UK Research & Innovation (UKRI) to suspend the researchers, while it carried out an investigation into the allegations.

The UKRI found no evidence to back her complaints against the academics.

According to the Guardian, the UKRI disclosed that it spent £15,000 including VAT on the investigation and more than £8,200 on legal advice. So overall, the UKRI and the UK government have spent more than £61,460 as a result of Donelan’s remarks.

Commenting on the news, a Government spokesperson said: “In line with the established practice under multiple administrations of all political colours, Ministers are provided with legal support and representation where matters relate to their conduct and responsibilities as a Minister.”