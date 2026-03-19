‘Here’s a picture of a hamster’ – 4Chan ridicules Ofcom after UK regulator issues £500K fine

Ofcom has issued nearly £3m in fines to tech companies so far

US-based forum 4Chan has ridiculed Ofcom after the UK regulator hit them with a £520,000 fine for breaching the UK’s Online Safety Act, in a case that underlines the growing challenge of enforcing digital rules on overseas platforms as well as the increasingly combative response from parts of the tech ecosystem.

The bulk of the penalty, £450,000, relates to the site’s failure to introduce age checks to stop children accessing pornography.

A further £50,000 fine was issued for failing to assess the risk of illegal content, alongside £20,000 for not setting out how users are protected from criminal material.

4Chan has not paid previous fines issued by the regulator and has indicated it does not intend to comply.

Its lawyer, Preston Byrne, responded to the latest enforcement action by posting an AI-generated cartoon image of a giant hamster on social media, alongside a statement arguing the platform is operating legally under US law.

“In the only country in which 4chan operates, the United States, it is breaking no law and its conduct is protected by the First Amendment,” Byrne wrote.

“As has been explained to your agency, ad nauseam, the United Kingdom lost the American Revolutionary War. We are not in the mood to discuss the matter further, and have not been in the mood for 250 years.

I note for the record that, last time your agency sent my client a censorship fine, we responded with a hamster joke. Since you have now sent my client a giant fine, a fine so large that Mr. Whiskers’ enclosure is not big enough to contain it, we will need to send the fine to Mr. Whiskers’ giant hamster cousin, Nigel J. Whiskerford.”

The exchange highlights just how far domestic regulation can reach when platforms are based overseas, and how willing those companies are to engage.

Read more Starmer closes chatbot loophole in Online Safety Act

“Companies – wherever they’re based – are not allowed to sell unsafe toys to children in the UK,” said Suzanne Cater, Ofcom’s director of enforcement. “The digital world should be no different.”

Online Safety Act hurdles

The 4Chan case is one of the clearest tests yet of the Online Safety Act, which came into force last year and gives Ofcom powers to fine firms up to £18m or 10 per cent of global turnover.

Ofcom has issued nearly £3m in fines to tech companies so far, but much of that money remains unpaid. Some smaller firms have complied or blocked UK users, while others have yet to engage with the regulator at all.

4Chan sits at the more defiant end of that spectrum. The platform has long operated on the fringes of mainstream social media and has previously challenged Ofcom’s authority in US courts.

Its fine comes at a time of growing political tension over cross-border tech regulation. Earlier this year, JD Vance criticised attempts by foreign governments to regulate American platforms, signalling potential friction as countries like the UK expand their oversight.

And, at the same time, the UK is moving to tighten the rules further.

Ministers are already looking to extend the Online Safety Act to cover AI chatbots, following concerns over harmful content generated by tools such as Elon Musk’s Grok.

The government has made clear that “no platform gets a free pass” as AI becomes more embedded in online services.

The law was initially designed with social media platforms in mind, but the line between user-generated content and AI-generated content is becoming harder to define.